Galeries Tower Highrisers select Lams Lamina as No. 1 PVL Draft pick

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Standout setter Lams Lamina has been selected by the Galeries Tower Highrisers as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 PVL Rookie Draft held on Wednesday night, June 3, at the Novotel Manila.

The 24-year-old Guimaras native is expected to bring the same versatility she displayed in anchoring National University to three UAAP championships while earning two Best Setter awards.

“It’s been fulfilling na ako ang napili nila. Very happy and grateful for the trust they gave to me,” said Lamina, who is expected to join forces with fellow setter Julia Coronel, Jules Samonte and Aiza Pontillas.

Interestingly, Lamina is the third player from the Nazareth School of National University (NSNU) to be selected as the top overall pick after Thea Gagate in the inaugural draft two years ago and Bella Belen last year.

“It goes to show na nagbunga yung sacrifice, hard work at pangarap namin, lalo na yung mga nilalaban namin araw-araw sa training,” Lamina said.

University of Santo Tomas libero Detdet Pepito, meanwhile, has been selected No. 2 by the Capital1 Solar Spikers, reuniting with former elementary teammate Belen, while Far Eastern University’s Tin Ubaldo was picked third by the Choco Mucho Flying Titans.

Mapua’s Alyanna Ong was picked fourth by the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles — the highest selection by any NCAA player in history of the draft, while in a surprising move, Akari passed.

Completing the first-round selections were University of the Philippines’ Irah Jaboneta for Nxled, UST’s Jonna Perdido for Farm Fresh, University of Perpetual Help’s Fianne Ariola for PLDT, and Adamson’s Barbie Jamili for Creamline.

Only three players were selected in the second round with University of the East’s Khy Cepeda by Capital1, FEU’s Ann Asis by Galeries Tower and De La Salle’s Ela Raagas by Farm Fresh.

The remaining three teams passed in the third round.