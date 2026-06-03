Alan, Robin face charges over Bato’s escape

Human rights advocates and cause‑oriented groups filed obstruction of justice charges on Wednesday, June 3, against Senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Robin Padilla before the Office of the Ombudsman.

The case stems from the May 14 escape of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is subject to an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant.

Also named in the complaint was suspended Senate Sergeant‑at‑Arms Mao Aplasca, whom the groups accused of helping facilitate the escape.

Tindig Pilipinas convenor Francis Joseph Aquino Dee said the filing underscores that “no one is above the law” and that public officials must be held accountable when they obstruct justice.

He stressed that using political power to shield allies undermines democratic institutions and betrays public trust.

The Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) had earlier recommended charges against Padilla, her deputy chief of staff, and several relatives, citing evidence that Dela Rosa’s escape was “highly coordinated and well‑planned.”

CIDG director Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico II linked the escape to the May 13 Senate gunfire incident, though he noted it is up to the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pursue the case.

Tindig Pilipinas clarified that its complaint is separate from the DOJ’s ongoing investigation, emphasizing the right of citizens to file cases against officials who commit abuses.

The group also furnished a copy of the complaint to the ICC, calling it a courtesy since the tribunal is directly involved in the case against Dela Rosa. (Aaron Recuenco)