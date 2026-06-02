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₱1-M worth of shabu seized from ‘Lupin’ in Paco buy‑bust

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Photo from MPD)

Authorities seized 150 grams of shabu worth ₱1,020,000 during a buy‑bust operation in Paco, Manila, leading to the arrest of a 50‑year‑old suspect known as “Lupin.”

Operatives from the SDEU Pandacan unit apprehended the suspect for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He later underwent a medico‑legal examination by the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit (PNP Forensics Unit) before being transported to the Pandacan Police Station for further investigation. (Selena Atun)

 

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