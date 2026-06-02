₱1-M worth of shabu seized from ‘Lupin’ in Paco buy‑bust

Authorities seized 150 grams of shabu worth ₱1,020,000 during a buy‑bust operation in Paco, Manila, leading to the arrest of a 50‑year‑old suspect known as “Lupin.”

Operatives from the SDEU Pandacan unit apprehended the suspect for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He later underwent a medico‑legal examination by the Philippine National Police Forensic Unit (PNP Forensics Unit) before being transported to the Pandacan Police Station for further investigation. (Selena Atun)