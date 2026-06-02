Brownlee, Thompson determined to end finals jinx against TNT

By REYNALD MAGALLON

TNT had its Barangay Ginebra’s number in their last three Finals meetings and both Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee are hoping to finally arrest that skid against the Tropang 5G this time around.

The Kings are actually seeking their first title since claiming the Commissioner’s Cup crown in late 2022 against the Bay Area Dragons. From that point, Ginebra has returned to the Finals three times and all of it ended in a loss at the hands of TNT.

“I think the last three finals it was TNT that beat us. I think we are all determined whether you say it’s injury, little hurt or fatigue, it’s just something that we got to overcome and keep fighting,” said Brownlee who was undefeated in his first six finals appearance before losing the last three.

“As a team I think we are all determined to get back and win this series,” he added.

Ginebra lost all of the 2023 and 2024 Governors’ Cup in six games while the closest they had was when they pushed TNT to a Game 7 in the 2024-25 Commissioner’s Cup.

TNT, in all of those victories against Ginebra, has the tireless Rondae Hollis-Jefferson as its import — something that the Tropang 5G miss in this edition as he is still recovering from an Achilles injury and perhaps, opening a chance for the Kings to sneak one through this time.

“Ititake namin iyon as motivation heading into this series,” said Thompson recalling the earlier Finals losses to TNT

“Of course marami kaming lessons especially sa defensive end namin against TNT. Kailangan talagang yung defense namin from start to finish consistent. Iyon yung key para sa amin para lumaki yung chance na makuha yung championship na ito,” he added.

TNT, however, has retained the core of that championship team in Jayson Castro, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, Jordan Heading and Rey Nambatac. Although without RHJ, they still have a quality import in Chris McCullough.

But Ginebra feels it’s better prepared this time around, especially coming off the challenging series against Rain or Shine in the semifinals.

“Malaking bagay yung series namin against Rain or Shine kasi it prepares us for this championship kasi we all know kung gaano kahirap yung series na iyon,” said Thompson

“Especially na-challenge yung defense namin. Kung paano kami sa defense I think malaking bagay iyon. Marami kaming nakuha sa series na iyon na dadalhin namin against TNT,” he added.