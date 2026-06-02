Quezon rolls to win No. 8; Meycauayan, Bacolod triumph

The Quezon Huskers remained unscathed while the Meycauayan Marilao Gems gained luster on Monday, June 1, in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

With 14 of the 15 Huskers fielded scoring, Quezon surged ahead early en route to an 89-59 victory over Sarangani 10ACT in the first game that raised its record to 8-0 in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 28-team tournament.

The Gems subdued the Marikina Shoemasters, 92-76, in the highly physical second game for their fourth straight win and a 6-3 slate in the overall chase for playoff berths.

Led by Judel Fuentes, the Huskers surged ahead midway through the first quarter, 17-2, and padded the gap to 69-34 before cruising home and moving closer to the pacesetting Caloocan Batang Kankaloo and the Gensan Warriors, both with 10-0 cards.

Fuentes finished with 12 points and 5 rebounds and was chosen the SportsPlus best player over Cedric Manzano, with 10 points and 8 rebounds, Michael Canete, with 10 points and 6 rebounds, and John Abate, with 10 points and 4 rebounds.

The Huskers dominated underneath, posting a huge 46-22 edge in rebounds that paved the way for more points in the paint, 46-16.

Cyrus Tabi hit 2 of 2 and Canete 2 of 3 triple attempts as the Huskers connected on 11 of 25 attempts for an efficient 44 percent against the Marlins’ 8 of 26 for 30.8 percent.

Saragani skidded to 1-9 as only homegrown CJ Tan found his mark with 16 points.

Meycauayan Marilao subdues Marikina

Meycauyan Marilao cut loose in the fourth quarter, 77-56, as Agem Miranda fired 10 of his 21 points and Jimboy Pasturan added 8 of his 13 in the game that saw the ejection of four players on double technical and disqualifying fouls.

Other Gems who shone were MJ Dela Virgen with 18 points, Migs Corteza with 14 and Robin Nayve with 13.

Marikina, which tasted its third straight loss, drew 11 points each from Louie Vigil and RR Casajeros, and 10 points each from Jeff Javilonar and Ace Russell Tiamzon.

Ian Melencio notched a triple-double as the Bacolod Maskarras tamed hometown rivals Negros Hacienderos, 99-87, in the nightcap and improved to 3-8.

Speedy and springy at 37 years old, Melencio posted 14 points, 14 assists and 15 rebounds to clinch best player honors over Emman Galman, with 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks, Ram Mesqueriola, with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Khenth Guiab, with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists, and Kurt Lactaotao, with 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Negros, which tumbled to 0-7, got 17 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists from Carl Joshua Alattica, 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds from Rev Diputado, 12 points from Anthony White, and 10 points each from Brandrey Bienes and Winston Baltazar.

The MPBL returns to One Arena Cainta on Tuesday, featuring games between Bulacan and Zamboanga at 4 p.m., Batangas and Mindoro at 6 p.m., and Binan and Iloilo at 8 p.m.