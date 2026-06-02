Caregiver nabbed for killing baby, stuffing body in bag in Quezon City

A 26‑year‑old caregiver has been arrested after admitting to the brutal killing of an 11‑month‑old baby girl, whose body was later found stuffed inside a bag in their rented apartment in Barangay Pasong Putik.

Investigators revealed that the suspect confessed to killing the infant on May 29 by banging the child’s head three times against the pavement.

After the attack, she placed the baby’s body inside a bag and left it on the second floor of the apartment, where police later discovered it in a state of decomposition.

The suspect, who was the live‑in partner of the victim’s uncle, initially fabricated a kidnapping story, claiming two men had taken the child.

However, inconsistencies in her account and CCTV footage disproved her claims, leading authorities to confront her with evidence.

She admitted she acted out of jealousy and exhaustion, saying she felt overwhelmed caring for the baby and believed her partner was giving more attention to the victim than to their own child.

The infant had been under her care for three months while the mother worked abroad and the father stayed in the province.

The suspect is now detained at the Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit and faces a murder complaint.

The baby’s remains have been subjected to autopsy. (Trixee Rosel)