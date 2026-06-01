UST tames NU to capture NSAC title

University of Santo Tomas completed a flawless run to the NSAC 2026 College Basketball Campus Tour crown, taking down National University, 95-84, in the championship game on Sunday, May 31, at the Blue Eagle Gym in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

UST weathered a late NU surge behind Mo Diassana’s relentless work on the glass, but the Growling Tigers answered every push, with Collins Akowe scoring inside and Amiel Acido drilling a triple to keep the lead at 87-80, with 3:49 remaining.

Acido then split a pair of free throws before Mark Llemit buried a dagger three, stretching the advantage to 95-84 with 55 seconds left. From there, UST cleaned up the defensive boards and ran out the clock to secure the championship.

“‘Yung chemistry and camaraderie ng team it showed off in this championship. Actually pagod na ‘yung mga players namin pero it’s their will to win and ginawan nila ng paraan and nakakatuwa kasi it’s a good boost for us preparing for the UAAP. We’re thankful na there’s a league like Asiabasket that we’re able to face ‘yung mga malalakas na opponents. Good prepapration for us,” said UST Assistant Coach Japs Cuan.

Finals MVP Llemit delivered a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds, and two assists, with Akowe chipping in 14 points and 11 boards.

“Sobrang malaking bagay samin [‘yung championship] kasi nagre-rebuild kami kasi maraming mga bago. And nakuha namin ‘yung parang opportunity na manalo kami ngayon. Masaya ako then ‘yung mga rookies naman namin nakakuha naman ng kumpiyansa,” said Llemit.

Reinhard Jumamoy led the Bulldogs’ charge with 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds while Carl Alfanta recorded an 11-point outing.

Meanwhile, defending UAAP champion De La Salle University avenged its group stage loss against reigning NCAA champion San Beda University with a 78-61 victory in the battle for third.

La Salle slammed the door shut in the final minutes, turning San Beda misses and turnovers into quick answers through Janti Miller and Luis Pablo. The Red Lions fired blanks from deep and failed to cash in on second-chance looks as the deficit kept slipping further out of reach.

The Green Archers then controlled the tempo down the stretch to finish off a commanding 78–61 victory.

Miller finished with 18 points and three rebounds to lead the Green Archers against his former team, while Pablo contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

For the Red Lions, Lawrence Hawkins tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds in defeat. Daniel Marcelo and JC Bonzalida tallied nine apiece.

Jacob Cortez was named Tournament MVP while also headlining the NSAC College Basketball Campus Tour All-Tournament Team, which included La Salle teammate Mason Amos, NU’s Mo Diassana, San Beda’s Daniel Marcelo, and UST’s Gelo Crisostomo, who stood out based on the index of success while steering their respective teams to top-four finishes.