It’s TNT vs Ginebra again in the PBA Comm’s Cup finals

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Barangay Ginebra was simply too calm and collected, fending off another Rain or Shine comeback to fashion out a 118-107 victory in Game 6 and book a return trip to the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, May 31.

RJ Abarrientos once again dazzled with a 30-point performance for the second-straight game — including the big plays down the stretch where he found Justin Brownlee for a booming trey and then scored on an and-1 play to slam the door on the Elasto Painters comeback.

The Kings took a 113-102 lead after that spurt as they cruised to the victory that ended the series at 4-2 and clinched the franchise’s 32nd finals appearance.

The favorite to win the Best Player of the Conference added six rebounds, seven assists and three steals while Justin Brownlee was equally brilliant with 31 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Scottie Thompson also provided support with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Ralph Cu added 11 to help Ginebra avoid a collapse after Rain or Shine came within two, 90-92, after trailing by as many as 15 at the half.

Jaylen Johnson did everything he could to pull the series to a Game 7 with his 27 points and 14 rebounds but his numbers were simply not enough.

Gian Mamuyac added 25 while Adrian Nocum added 16 as the Finals appearance remained elusive for Rain or Shine despite marching into semifinals in five of the last six conferences.

Meanwhile, Jordan Heading saved the day and helped TNT to dispose of Meralco, 97-94 to book a fifth straight Finals appearance.

Playing without import Chris McCullough in the final three minutes, Heading took matters in his own hands, scoring his team’s last six points to keep the rallying Bolts at bay and arrange a rematch of last season Comm’s Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra Kings.

The Tropang 5G established a huge 14-point lead inside the last five minutes but quickly vanished in the face of a furious Bolts rally that tied the game at 94-all.

Heading, who nailed a trey two possessions prior, changed it up on the offense and drove hard against Meralco import Patrick Gardner, scoring on a tough layup plus a bonus free throw.

Heading exploded for 30 points spike by seven triples while McCullough chipped in 22 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists before fouling out of the contest. Calvin Oftana also added 12.

Gardner did everything he could to power the Bolts to a Game 7 with his 32 points and 13 rebounds while Chris Newsome chipped in 15 points while Bong Quinto, who spearheaded the fourth quarter comeback had 14 in a losing effort.