Night of upsets as Converge, Blackwater claim big scalps

By REYNALD MAGALLON

It was a night of upsets as Blackwater and Converge pulled off big wins over fancied foes to pump life to their playoff hopes in the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium on Wednesday, April 22.

The Bossing squandered a big lead but did just enough to take down San Miguel, 126-120, while the FiberXers stunned TNT, 97-92, as the two struggling teams got the much-needed boost in morale.

Robert Upshaw III flexed his muscles early before Sedrick Barefield and BJ Andrade delivered timely hits to frustrate the surprisingly inconsistent Beermen.

The hulking import finished with 35 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block against two turnovers while Barefield finished with a personal conference-high 29 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth period.

“We continued to play the game. I think the boys did all the things that we needed to win this game,” said coach Patrick Aquino, who notched his first win in the PBA.

The Bossing survived the triumvirate of Bennie Boatwright, June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez who all had big nights with 38, 28 and 24 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Justin Arana came up big against TNT’s 7-foot-3 import Bol Bol with 21 points while Juan Gomez de Liano added 16.

“We just stayed focused, especially in the third quarter. For the past games, doon kami laging nahahabol,” said Converge coach Delta Pineda.

Mikey Williams had 13 points built on three triples in his first game against his former team.