SB19, Ben&Ben, Flow G, Alamat, and more unite for ‘OPM Con Generations’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Filipino music takes center stage on July 11 as some of the country’s biggest and most influential artists come together for “OPM Con Generations,” a massive live celebration of Original Pinoy Music at the Araneta Coliseum.

Bringing together chart-topping acts, passionate fandoms, and multiple generations of music lovers, the highly anticipated concert promises an unforgettable showcase of the sounds and stories that continue to define Filipino culture.

After drawing sold-out crowds and generating viral fan moments in previous editions, OPM Con returns this year with its biggest lineup yet. Headlining the event are P-pop phenomenon SB19, folk-pop powerhouse Ben&Ben, rap heavyweight Flow G, crowd-favorite rapper Skusta Clee, rising P-pop group Alamat, and beloved rock outfit SunKissed Lola.

Also joining the lineup are some of the most exciting names in the new wave of Filipino pop music, including all-female P-pop acts G22, KAIA, and Xonara, making the concert a vibrant snapshot of OPM’s ever-evolving landscape.

More than just a concert, “OPM Con Generations” is a celebration of how Filipino music continues to connect people across genres, generations, and communities. From arena-filling P-pop performances and rap anthems to heartfelt ballads and viral hits, the event highlights the diversity and creativity that make OPM resonate with audiences nationwide.

The show also marks a special moment for fans of Ben&Ben and Alamat, whose dedicated communities, known as the “Liwanag” and “Magiliw” fandoms, will have another opportunity to rally behind their favorite artists in one of the year’s biggest music gatherings.

Since its launch, OPM Con has grown into one of the country’s most anticipated live music events, fueled by the enthusiasm of Filipino fans and the enduring popularity of homegrown music.

“Music has a unique way of bringing people together, no matter the generation or genre,” said Ivy Hayagan-Piedad, Senior Marketing Manager of Puregold Price Club Inc. “Through ‘OPM Con Generations,’ we hope to create a space where fans can proudly gather, interact, and celebrate Philippine artistry and culture.”

Ticket redemption for OPM Con Generations begins on June 12 through participating Puregold stores nationwide.