JMFyang on fame, pressure and box office success of ‘Almost Us’

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

JM Ibarra and Fyang Smith may be one of the hottest loveteams today, but the two stars admit they never expected their debut film “Almost Us” to become a box-office success.

The JMFyang tandem recently reflected on the film’s impressive performance during the Star Magic Spotlight press conference, revealing that pressure—not expectations—was what they felt throughout production.

“Wala kaming expectation habang gumagawa ng film. Parang mas lamang yung pressure. Ganoon na ginagawa namin siya hanggang matapos na wala kaming ine-expect,” JM shared.

Fyang agreed, recalling how nervous they were after wrapping up filming.

“Actually, pinag-usapan namin right after kami matapos ma-film yung buong movie. Totoo, ‘pag first film mo, kakabahan ka talaga. Sobrang na-pressure kasi ang daming expectations,” she said.

Directed by Dan Villegas, “Almost Us” has surpassed the P30-million mark securing an extended stay in cinemas nationwide.

Even with the film’s continued success, both stars admitted the achievement has yet to fully sink in.

“Honestly, yung pressure nandito pa rin. Though kahit ang daming nagta-translate na successful na yung film, nasa third week na, sana marami pang makapanood,” JM said.

Fyang echoed his sentiments.

“Totoo. Every time nga na nababasa namin na blockbuster, ganito-ganyan, parang hindi siya nag-sink in sa amin. Gusto namin na may mga casual viewers pa na makapanood at ma-appreciate yung movie namin,” she shared.

As praise for their performances continues to grow, the pair said they use pressure as motivation to improve.

“Every time nakaka-feel kami ng pressure, fuel na namin ‘yun para mas paghusayan pa kung ano yung path na gusto naming daanan, yung craft namin pagbutihan pa,” JM explained.

The actor also stressed that workshops alone are not enough to succeed.

“Kapag mahal mo yung ginagawa mo, kusang lalabas yung resulta,” he said.

For Fyang, passion remains the key to staying committed despite the demands of showbiz.

Looking ahead, both stars acknowledged the continued support or ardent fans.

“Kasi hindi naman ma-bo-blockbuster din kundi dahil sa kanila,” Fyang said of their supporters. “Kung gagawa kami ng panibagong film, siguro mas doble na yung pressure kung ano ang naramdaman namin sa ‘Almost Us.’”

From “Ghosting” to “Almost Us” and now the Prime Video series “Love Is Never Gone,” JM and Fyang continue to prove that they are more than just a trending loveteam.

With a growing fanbase, improving craft, and genuine gratitude for their supporters, they appear ready for the next chapter of their rapidly rising careers.