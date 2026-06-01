‘Sugar Mommy,’ ‘Kikirot-Kirot’ heat things up on VMX

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Over at VMX, two fresh adult dramas just dropped and let’s just say… things are not exactly playing safe.

First, “Sugar Mommy” puts Jamilla Obispo right where she clearly belongs these days, front and center as a commanding, fully in-control sexy lead.

From centerfold darling to full-blown A-list erotic drama queen, Jamilla is giving “maturing like fine wine” energy.

Even her co-stars couldn’t help but react.

Ashley Lopez was all praise, saying Jamilla still looks stunning and sexy, but what really stands out is how grounded she is on set.

Said Ashley, “Very supportive po siya sa akin kahit baguhan lang ako.”

Rash Flores was just as candid, admitting she used to crush on her back in the day and now gets to actually work with her.

That’s a full-circle moment if there ever was one.

In “Sugar Mommy,” Jamilla plays Hazel, a rich, self-assured woman who has already made peace with traditional love or lack of it. She prefers control, arrangement, and satisfaction on her own terms.

Then enters Paul (Aerol Carmelo), younger, eager, and very much willing to play along in exchange for security. Simple setup… until it isn’t.

Because once other people slide into the picture, that tight grip Hazel has on everything starts to loosen. And what was once structured turns messy real quick.

Then there’s “Kikirot-Kirot.”

Skye Gonzaga and Mark Dionisio play Ace and Roda, a married couple who look stable on the outside, but clearly have cracks underneath.

Apparently, Ace has his wandering ways, which he thinks he’s hiding well enough until one wild stag party changes everything.

That’s where Janice (Rinoa Halili) enters the scene, beautiful, daring, and the kind of “mistake” that doesn’t stay in the past.

What Ace thought was a one-time slip turns into something way more complicated when Janice reappears.

Apparently, she is related by blood to his wife.

From there, it’s basically a slow burn spiral: Temptation, manipulation, jealousy, and consequences creeping in from every angle until nobody’s really in control anymore.

Two films. Two very different setups. Same result: things get heated, messy, and very hard to walk away from once it starts.

Both are now available on VMX.