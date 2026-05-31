War in Antipolo: ROS, Meralco out to extend respective series to Game 7

Games Sunday

(Ynares Center Antipolo)

5:15 p.m. – Ginebra vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – TNT vs Meralco

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Barangay Ginebra and TNT look to arrange a rematch of the last season’s Commissioner’s Cup finals when they try to go for the jugular against their respective foes in the Game 6 of PBA Season 50 semifinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Sunday, May 31.

Riding the crest of their momentum-swinging Game 5 victories, the Kings hope to finish off the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the curtain raiser at 5:15 p.m. while the Tropang 5G aim to do the same against the Bolts in the second game at 7:30 p.m.

Although one win away from reaching the Finals, it is not lost for the veteran coaches of the two teams how hard it is to close out a series especially against quality teams like Meralco and Rain or Shine.

“There’s one more game. Job’s not finished,” said TNT head coach Chot Reyes.

The Tropang 5G are expecting the Bolts to not easily fold and allow them to pick up the win — not after the 95-103 beating they got in Game 5 which surely serve as fuel to bounce back.

Good thing for TNT, the team is looking good with Chris McCullough in tow, especially after the comebacking import finally got his rhythm back and erupted for 17 of his 42 points in the final frame.

“He gets acclimatized with his teammates on what we want to do. But also just getting back to the stream of things here in the PBA you know this is a tough league. This is a tough league,” he added.

For the part of Ginebra, meanwhile, head coach Tim Cone stressed that the Kings cannot be complacent against Rain or Shine and they must continue to dig deep to finish them off.

“Tonight the ball moved. And not only the ball moved, people moved. And when people move, it makes it harder to deny passing lanes,” Cone said after the 101-94 win over ROS where Ginebra drilled 16 triples after only nailing five in Game 4.

“We were able to do that tonight. But I keep saying this. We’ve got to do it again.

We’ve been in this situation before. So it’s something we hope we can overcome this time,” he added.