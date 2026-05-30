UST, NU dispute NSAC crown

University of Santo Tomas and National University booked their spots in the Final after scoring semifinal victories on Saturday, May 30, at the Blue Eagle Gym, Loyola Heights in Quezon City.

UST outlasted defending UAAP champion De La Salle University in overtime, 115-107, to punch its ticket to the Final.

Early in the fourth quarter, tempers flared as multiple players were disqualified in a heated sequence at the 8:29 mark of the fourth quarter, including La Salle’s Vhoris Marasigan, UST’s Ivanne Calum, Mark Llemit, and Koji Buenaflor, shifting the momentum of a tightly contested finish. The chaos gave way to a tense final stretch, where La Salle leaned on Mason Amos and Jacob Cortez to force overtime and knot the game at 93-all.

UST seized early control in overtime behind an early triple from Amiel Acido and another from Mur Alao, building a six-point cushion. The Green Archers repeatedly trimmed the deficit to as low as three, but the Growling Tigers answered every challenge, with Gelo Crisostomo eventually knocking down a dagger three with 1:11 left for a 110-99 advantage.

UST kept control in the final seconds as Acido put the finishing touch with a last layup to seal the 115-107 overtime victory.

“Ito ‘yung matagal na naming pinagtatrabahuhan ever since bumalik kami after ng season, talagang no days off talaga so really glad a nakuha namin ‘yung panalo and sana makuha namin ‘yung championship bukas,” said Acido.

“We just trusted each other talaga… even though na may mga times na hindi pumapabor sa amin. We just really have to trust each other, stay composed para mas makapag-isip kami nang maayos and were glad na naging maganda ‘yung kinalabasan,” he added.

“Siguro mas dodoblehin namin ‘yung effort namin kasi championship game na eh. Di porket natalo namin ‘yung NU nung eliminations is ganun pa rin ‘yung lalaruin nila, so we expect na mas intense pa na laro,” he added.

Acido erupted for 33 points and six rebounds to lead the Growling Tigers, while Akowe chipped in 24 points and nine boards. Crisostomo nearly posted a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

Amos paced the Green Archers with 23 points, while Jacob Cortez added 20 points and 12 assists in the losing effort.

NU, meanwhile, came alive in the fourth quarter to stun reigning NCAA champion San Beda University, 83-80, and advance to the title clash which unfolds tomorrow, May 31, 4:30 p.m. at the same Katipunan venue.

The Bulldogs erased a 13-point deficit behind Paul Francisco’s back-to-back triples and Paolo Palacielo’s late three-pointer, outscoring San Beda 27-19 in the fourth quarter to turn a 61-56 deficit into an 83-80 victory. Daniel Marcelo tried to keep the Red Lions afloat with 11 points in the period, but the Bulldogs held firm in the closing seconds to complete the comeback.

“‘Yung style of basketball, nung second half lang kami naglaro so marami pa ring kailangang trabahuhin. So we need to correct ourselves pa rin,” said NU head coach Jeff Napa. “Okay ‘yung intention naman nung mga players eh but ‘yung approach, dun kami nag-correct eh. Just the like [in] the first half, we were too aggressive so help kami nang help ‘nun. ‘Yun lang, we just stay disciplined in our defense and then sa offense namin, find the right people or right spot kung saan kami aatake.”

“Kahit sino naman [kalaban namin sa final], ang kailangan lang namin ayusin muna ‘yung sarili namin. Just like today’s game, we correct ourselves talaga. We don’t care kung ano ‘yung ginagawa ng kalaban namin. So maybe dun ulit kami mag-iistart tomorrow, para at least magiging in favor ulit samin,” he added.

PJ Palacielo finished with 22 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs, while Francisco contributed 13 points and Reinhard Jumamoy added 11 markers and four boards.

For the Red Lions, Marcelo tallied 20 points and eight rebounds in defeat.

The battle for third between San Beda and La Salle is set for 2 p.m. at the same venue.