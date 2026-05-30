Duterte, Calabarzon shock Davao Region; Soccsksargen also shines

By ANGELO CAPARAS

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — St. John Wort’s Integrated School of Calabarzon reduced Davao Region’s Ateneo de Davao to tears after pulling off a stunning 79-62 upset in the secondary boys’ 5×5 basketball finals of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa on Saturday, May 30, at the Datu Lipus Makapandong–Governor Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex here.

Surprisingly, it was Dairick Duterte who struck hardest for Calabarzon, scattering 21 points behind a devastating mix of jumpers that left Davao cagers – and their followers – in utter disappointment after failing to defend the title they won last year in Ilocos Sur. Some even cried in disbelief.

He was at his best in the third where they took a commanding 13-point lead, which proved too much for Davao Region to overcome.

Calabarzon’s last Palaro championship came way back in 2016 against Central Luzon, before National Capital Region completed a three-peat from 2017 to 2019, then Central Visayas took the crown in 2023.

NCR reclaimed the title in 2024, while Davao Region entered this year as defending champion after winning last year against Western Visayas.

Before this highly anticipated clash, the NCR clinched the bronze medal after a tight 81-74 win over Central Luzon.

In secondary boys’ sepak takraw, SOCCSKSARGEN powered its way to a gold medal win after defeating Caraga Region.

For the secondary girls’ 5×5 basketball, NCR completed a dominant back-to-back title run after crushing Eastern Visayas, 78-39, while Northern Mindanao secured the bronze medal with a 60-57 win over Davao Region.

In secondary boys’ 3×3 basketball, Ilocos Region captured gold against Western Visayas, 21-14, while NCR settled for bronze against CARAGA, 21-19.

For secondary girls’ 3×3 basketball, Western Visayas overpowered Central Luzon, 20-11, while Davao Region claimed bronze against Eastern Visayas, 19-17.

For secondary boys’ baseball, CALABARZON claimed gold against Eastern Visayas, 8-3, while NCR settled for bronze against Davao Region, 10-2.

As of 3:00 p.m., NCR stays atop the medal race with 83 gold, 63 silver, and 63 bronze medals, followed by CALABARZON with 51 gold, 46 silver, and 51 bronze medals. Western Visayas holds third (29-32-36), while Caraga sits at fourth (28-18-36). Central Luzon ranks fifth with 27 gold, 18 silver, and 33 bronze medals.