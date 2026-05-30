HeadlinesNews

Toboso police hold Mass, bless clash site

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Prayers for peace and healing are offered on Friday, May 29, during the 40th day commemoration of the April 19 encounter that left 19 New People’s Army (NPA) rebels dead in Barangay Salamanca, Toboso, Negros Occidental. (Photo courtesy of Toboso Municipal Police Station)

BACOLOD CITY – The Toboso Municipal Police Station in Negros Occidental on Friday, May 29, marked the 40th day of the April 19 encounter by leading a healing Mass and blessing the site in Sitio Plarinding, Barangay Salamanca, where 19 members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed.

Rev. Fr. Police Capt. Alexander Repaso of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) officiated the Mass and performed the blessing at the site.

Police said the solemn rite was meant to honor those who perished, strengthen spiritual solidarity among residents, and promote peace, unity, and reconciliation within the community.

The encounter stemmed from intelligence reports on the presence of armed men linked to notorious NPA hitman Roger Fabillar Tapang, who was among those killed.

Tapang’s group had been tied to a series of killings targeting civilians, farmers, and barangay officials accused of being “military assets” in northern Negros, particularly Calatrava, Escalante City, and Toboso since 2023.

The incident has sparked debate over the identities of the fatalities, with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) claiming only 10 were combatants, while the military maintained that all were members of the revolutionary movement. (Glazyl Masculino)

 

DoJ, DILG start review of GCTA
Greg Slaughter remains grounded
Classes suspended due to ‘Quinta’
Task force seeks justice for ex-scribe
Anne Curtis takes stand against dream shaming
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rodriguez books World U20 Athletics Championships ticket

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rodriguez books World U20 Athletics Championships ticket
Athletics Sports
Gensan shares top spot; Abra, Valenzuela triumph
Basketball Sports
FIVB suspends PNVF, POC set to follow suit
Sports Volleyball
Playoffs hit new intensity as Spurs-Thunder set record-tying Game 7 showdown
Basketball Sports