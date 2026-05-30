FIVB suspends PNVF, POC set to follow suit

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The FIVB has imposed an immediate suspension on the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), citing serious governance concerns and multiple alleged violations by the country’s volleyball governing body.

In a statement released Friday night, May 29, the decision was imposed pursuant to Article 13.1.1 of its Disciplinary Regulations which are currently under investigation by the independent FIVB Ethics Panel.

“Despite continued diplomatic efforts by the FIVB to find a sustainable path forward for Philippine volleyball, the suspension was deemed necessary to safeguard the sport, ensure athletes are prioritized, and uphold the long-term development commitments made for volleyball in the Philippines,” the statement read.

PNVF is now headed by Tony Boy Liao after members of the association ousted the powerful Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara.

Despite his failure to keep his local post, Suzara remains as president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and still enjoys the support of his friends from the international community.

The FIVB also created an Ad Hoc Committee – a task-specific group formed by the world federation to abide Article 1.9.1 of the world federation’s General Regulations – to assume interim control over operations of the PNVF.

The committee will be headed by FIVB Executive Committee member Hila Asanuma and includes FIVB Asia Regional Officer and Empowerment Manager Mathieu Meriaux, FIVB Head of Legal and General Counsel Stephen Bock, FIVB Head of Empowerment and National Federation Relations Hitesh Malhotra and Philippine-based legal contractor Alexa Dabao.

The FIVB said the committee’s immediate focus will be safeguarding the eligibility and support of Philippine national team players for upcoming international events, as well as ensuring the smooth staging of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League stop in the country this June.

“A clear and constructive path towards the PNVF’s return to full standing has also been established by the FIVB,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) General Assembly is expected to officially suspend the PNVF during its General Assembly next month following the FIVB’s suspension on the federation.

The POC, according to its president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, received the FIVB email suspending the PNVF.

Tolentino said that the POC suspension of the PNVF is reflexive because the POC recognizes national federations which are recognized or aren’t in conflict with their international federations.