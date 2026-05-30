Man, 78, nabbed after beating paralyzed wife to death

By FREDDIE LAZARO

BAGABAG, Nueva Vizcaya – Police arrested a 78-year-old man after he allegedly beat his 73-year-old paralyzed wife to death with her own metal cane inside their home in Barangay Lantap on Thursday, May 28.

Authorities identified the victim only by her alias “Nanay,” while the suspect was referred to as “Juan.”

Investigators said the couple had a heated argument, prompting concerned neighbors to ask their children to intervene. One of the children arrived to find the victim unconscious and the suspect still inside the house.

Police reported that the suspect struck the victim on the head with her metal cane, which she relied on for support due to paralysis. She was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to investigators, the suspect was known to frequently consume alcoholic beverages. He was taken into custody and now faces appropriate charges, while follow-up investigation continues.