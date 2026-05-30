Fire erupts in Baseco Compound, Manila

A fast-spreading fire tore through a residential section of Gasangan in Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila, on Saturday morning, May 30, forcing residents to flee as firefighters raced to contain the escalating blaze.

Initial reports showed the fire was raised to first alarm at 11:25 a.m., then quickly escalated to second alarm at 11:26 a.m., signaling the need for additional firefighting units.

By 11:50 a.m., authorities declared a third alarm as flames continued to engulf tightly packed homes.

Firefighters from multiple stations rushed to the scene, battling thick smoke and difficult conditions inside the densely populated community.

Residents evacuated as a precaution, with some attempting to salvage belongings while others sought safety away from the fire zone.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the blaze.

No official reports of casualties or injuries have been released as of this writing.

Further updates are anticipated as monitoring continues. (Diann Calucin)