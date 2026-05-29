Jinggoy faces arrest inside Senate, NBI confirms

Senator Jinggoy Estrada will be arrested even if he seeks refuge inside the Senate once a warrant is served, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin A. Matibag said on Friday, May 29.

Matibag issued the statement after the Sandiganbayan released an arrest warrant against Estrada, who is facing graft and plunder charges in connection with alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

“Legal ‘yung arrest na ‘yan,” Matibag said.

The NBI chief noted that former senators Leila de Lima, Antonio Trillanes IV, and Juan Ponce Enrile were all served arrest warrants while inside the Senate.

He also recalled the NBI’s unsuccessful attempt to serve an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant on Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa when he appeared at the Senate on May 11, where he was placed under protective custody.

Dela Rosa has been named by the ICC as a co-perpetrator in a crimes against humanity case tied to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

Matibag explained that the NBI backed off from serving the ICC warrant at the time after Senate leadership insisted that only warrants issued by local courts would be honored inside the chamber.

“Kung local court daw, papayag arestuhin,” he said.

“Along that line of argument, kahit nasa loob siya ng Senado, he will be arrested. That will be a legal arrest.”

Matibag added that other law enforcement agencies may also serve the warrant.

He further disclosed that Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has reached out to Estrada to discuss his options following the issuance of the arrest warrant. (Jeffrey Damicog)