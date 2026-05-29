Scribes to fete Valdez, other volleyball stars

The Premier Volleyball League and Spikers’ Turf’s brightest stars converge in a night of glitz and glamour to honor the season’s best of the best in the 2nd Pilipinas Live PVL Press Corps Awards Night on Saturday at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Quezon City.

The formal event will begin at 7 p.m.

Following its successful and historic inaugural edition last year, the PVL Press Corps is set to hand out the rightful honors to Philippine volleyball’s cream of the crop once more, this time from the past three conferences of the 2025-26 season — namely the PVL on Tour, 2025 Reinforced Conference, and the recent 2026 All-Filipino Conference.

Coaches, teams, and executives will likewise be feted in the awards night staged in partnership with Sports Vision.

“The first was a dream come true, and the second reminds us that dreams, when nurtured, can become a lasting tradition,” said PVL Press Corps President Lance Agcaoili of the Inquirer.

“This celebration is a culmination of another memorable season built through the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the players, coaches, and teams — a journey that we, as journalists, were fortunate to witness firsthand.”

Headlining the gala event is PVL Press Corps Season Most Valuable Player Trisha Tubu of the Farm Fresh Foxies, who put up an impressive act all season-long backed up by statistics and validation from her peers and scribes who cover the country’s first and only women’s professional volleyball league.

Tubu led Farm Fresh to playoff appearances in the 2025-26 season, most notably during the 2026 All-Filipino Conference, where they made a breakthrough Final Four appearance.

She will also take home the Best Opposite Spiker of season for the second straight time during the special night supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

Among those who will also be given their flowers are PVL Mythical Team members Bella Belen of the Capital1 Solar Spikers, who will also be honored with the Best Outside Spiker citation and the Rookie of the Year award, as well as PLDT High Speed Hitters’ Savi Davison, who claims the other Best Outside Spiker trophy. Both proved to be the offensive force their respective teams needed throughout the year.

Cignal’s Gel Cayuna is the Best Setter, orchestrating her team’s offense, made most notable during the Super Spikers’ deep playoff run in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference, where they reached the championship stage and clinched the silver medal.

PLDT captain Kath Arado is once again the Best Libero after displaying her prowess as one of the best defensive specialists in the league.

The Best Middle Blockers throughout the season are Pangs Panaga of the Creamline Cool Smashers and Majoy Baron of PLDT, proving to be indomitable two-way anchors on the net for their squads.

High Speed Hitters’ head tactician Rald Ricafort, known for his calm demeanor and technical coaching skills, is the Coach of the Year after steering PLDT to a breakthrough franchise title in the PVL On Tour, extending their dominance to the 2025 Invitational behind a perfect 15-game romp.

Creamline rises as Team of the Year once more after completing a redemption tour at the 2026 All-Filipino Conference, regaining its rightful throne and winning a record 11th league championship.

The Cool Smashers’ chief, business tycoon and Rebisco CEO Jonathan Ng, will also be handed the Executive of the Year distinction for the second straight season.

Other awardees include Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez, who will receive Miss Quality Minutes; PLDT’s Kianna Dy as Comeback Player of the Year; and the Most Improved Player to be awarded to Cignal’s Erika Santos.

For delivering the most memorable match of the season before a packed Smart Araneta Coliseum crowd, Game 2 of the Creamline-Cignal showdown in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference Finals will receive the Pilipinas Live Game of the Year recognition.

Stars of the Night awards will also be given for the best-dressed awardees from the PVL and Spikers’ Turf.

Members of the Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball team will also take center stage for their historic gold medal at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand, where they dethroned no less than the home bets.

A special citation will be handed to the Alas Pilipinas men’s squad after its historic debut in the FIVB Volleyball World Championship, followed by a bronze medal in the SEA Games last December.

Top performers from Spikers’ Turf will get their own spotlight.

Bannering the honor roll are Season MVP Jude Garcia and Coach of the Year Tai Bundit, who guided the Criss Cross King Crunchers to back-to-back championships in the 2025 Invitational and Open Conferences.

Garcia is also named Best Outside Spiker alongside teammate Noel Kampton to lead the Spikers’ Turf Mythical Team.

Other Spikers’ Turf awardees include Adrian Villados (Criss Cross) as Best Setter, Giles Torres and JP Bugaoan (Savouge Spin Doctors) as Best Middle Blockers, Mark Calado (Savouge) as Best Opposite Spiker, and John Pepito (Criss Cross) as Best Libero.

After ruling the men’s taraflex for two conferences, Criss Cross will also be hailed Team of the Year in Spikers’ Turf.

“This season came with many challenges. While the number of teams may have become smaller, our passion, our purpose, and our vision for Philippine volleyball only became stronger. Every challenge reminded us of the resilience of the PVL family, and with all of you beside us, I truly believe the league will continue to grow even bigger and stronger in the years to come, ” PVL president Ricky Palou said.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just achievements and awards, but the people who continue to make this league special.”