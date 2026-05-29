PSC suspends PNVF funding over Alas participation issues, alleged contract breach

By MARK REY MONTEJO

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has decided to suspend the funding for Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) and its related activities over alleged non-compliance with rules and agreement.

On Friday, May 29, Manila Bulletin/Tempo obtained a memorandum from PSC board meeting, which flagged PNVF over what it deemed as ‘serious concerns’ which involves the federation’s lapses in national team participation commitments, failure to comply with agreed branding and logo visibility requirements, and operational misalignment between the commission and the volleyball body.

The board further raised concern over the absence of effective collaboration between the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and the PNVF, stressing that it is compromising both the efficiency and overall quality of event delivery.

Notably, the memo questioned the ‘apparent absence of legitimate national team participation in the AVC event, even as NSA operations continue to receive government funding’.

As cited, Alas Pilipinas women’s volleyball team underwent significant changes with several core players, led by Jia De Guzman, Bella Belen, and Angel Canino, opted to beg off this time, leaving a largely reshaped roster for the upcoming AVC Women’s volleyball Cup slated June 6 to 14 in Candon, Ilocos Sur.

There, national team returnee Alyssa Valdez will be bannering the national team

The logo issue, meanwhile, centered on the PNVF’s supposed branding commitments to the PSC during the recently concluded Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour in Nuvali. The PSC cited a clause in the contract, stating that the PSC logo should be featured as primary funder and must be given prime placement across all official communications, promotional materials, and on-site branding.

However, according to the memo, which cited submitted photos and on-site documentation, the PSC logo was placed alongside or below minor sponsors and were not accorded to the required prominent and central placement the two camps agreed upon.

In a response letter, a copy of which was also acquired by Manila Bulletin-Tempo, dated May 29, and signed by PNVF president Anthony “Tonyboy” Liao, the federation cited the strict international templates and a compressed timeline limited its branding flexibility.

Liao said PNVF is bound to follow a rigid approval process mandated by the Volleyball World where promotional collaterals, layout and on-site branding configurations are strictly based on the pre-existing global templates that apply to host cities.

In lieu of this, the organizers explored alternative avenues to significantly enhance the PSC’s exposure and prominent placement as a way of honoring the commission’s support, adding the logo on perimeter fence panels, on-court adboards, athletes’ uniforms and digital and PR materials.

Manila Bulletin/Tempo is seeking further comment from the PNVF following the PSC’s decision to suspend the federation’s funding.

The PSC, however, assured that financial assistance for the PNVF and its projects would resume once all concerns have been properly resolved.