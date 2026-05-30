Jeepney driver cuffed after injuring Marikina cop

A 28-year-old jeepney driver was arrested in Marikina after allegedly injuring a police officer while being accosted for road obstruction, the Eastern Police District (EPD) reported on Saturday, May 30.

The incident occurred while personnel of EPD Police Sub-Station 1 (PSS-1) were patrolling the corner of Liamzon Street and Marcos Highway around 1:20 p.m. on May 28.

During the patrol, officers noticed a black passenger jeepney obstructing the roadway while loading passengers in a designated “No Loading and Unloading” area.

When approached, the driver allegedly refused to move the vehicle, became hostile, and declined to show his driver’s license for the issuance of a citation ticket, while hurling insults at the officers.

“The situation escalated when the suspect suddenly drove the jeepney forward and intentionally ran over the left foot of one of the responding officers, prompting the police personnel to immediately place him under arrest,” the EPD said.

After being handcuffed, the suspect allegedly resisted and struck the same officer with the handcuff attached to his hand, injuring the officer’s forehead.

“Despite the suspect’s aggressive behavior, the police officer displayed calmness with maximum tolerance and successfully subdued and arrested him,” the EPD added.

Corresponding traffic citation tickets were issued against the suspect for obstruction, loading and unloading in a prohibited area, and reckless driving. He is currently detained at the Marikina CPS Male Custodial Facility.

Meanwhile, the injured officer underwent medical treatment for abrasions on the right side of his forehead and left dorsal foot.

EPD chief Brig. Gen. Aden T. Lagradante commended the Marikina CPS personnel for their swift action, emphasizing that the EPD does not tolerate violence, resistance, or disrespect toward law enforcement officers.

“We remain steadfast in our duty to enforce the law, ensure public safety, and uphold accountability while observing due process at all times,” Lagradante said. (Richielyn Canlas)