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PNP backs EJK Truth Commission

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. (File photo)

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday, May 29, expressed support for the newly formed civilian-led “EJK Truth Commission,” which aims to document alleged extrajudicial killings and abuses linked to the previous administration’s war on drugs.

PNP leadership said the initiative could help bring “clarity and healing” to families affected by the campaign.

“The Philippine National Police welcomes any independent initiative that aims to provide clarity and healing to our nation. We fully support this search for truth, and I assure the public that the PNP will cooperate with the Commission within the bounds of legal protocols,” Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., PNP chief, stated.

The commission, launched on Wednesday by Church leaders and civil society groups, was described as a civilian-led effort to provide “catharsis” and institutional healing after years of controversy surrounding the anti-drug campaign.

The body plans to gather testimonies from victims’ relatives, survivors, and former law enforcers, while also collecting evidence that could support future prosecutions tied to alleged extrajudicial killings during the drug war.

The Duterte administration’s anti-narcotics drive drew condemnation from human rights groups and triggered investigations both locally and abroad over allegations that police operations led to unlawful killings.

The government has repeatedly denied there was a policy to kill suspects.

As pressure mounted in recent years, the PNP introduced several operational changes including the use of body-worn cameras during raids, tighter supervision of anti-drug units, and stricter internal accountability measures for officers involved in operations.

“We have instituted extensive operational and institutional reforms aimed at professionalizing our ranks and strictly protecting human rights,” Nartatez said. (Martin Sadongdong)

 

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