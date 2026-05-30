Rodriguez books World U20 Athletics Championships ticket

HONG KONG — Under the bright lights of the 22nd Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Jeralyn Rodriguez delivered the race of her young career.

Clocking 54.83 seconds in the women’s 400m final, the 19-year-old Rodriguez finally punched her ticket to the World U20 Athletics Championships in Oregon, Portland, set for August 5-9.

“Masaya ako nakamit ko rin ang hinahabol ko na qualification sa world,’’ said Rodriguez after the reigning Southeast Asia U20 champion comfortably cleared the qualification standard of 55.20 seconds.

Rodriguez, a two-time Palarong Pambansa gold medalist in her pet event, will join Naomi Cesar (women’s 800m), Ivan Cabanda (men’s 400m hurdles) and Bianca Espenilla (women’s javelin) in the world championships.

Together, they form a promising Philippine squad aiming to make waves at the global level.

“What we are witnessing here is the future of Asian athletics. Seeing athletes from beyond Southeast Asia perform at such an exceptional level ignites a powerful drive in our own,’’ said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association President Terry Capistrano.

“It compels us to train harder, prepare smarter, and rise to meet the challenge,’’ added Capistrano.

Also supporting the team supported by the Philippine Sports Commission are PATAFA Secretary General Jasper Tanhueco and Flubert Cosue along with coaches Roselyn Hamero and Jonah Genilza.

Rodriguez’s qualification carried an extra layer of vindication. At the SEA Games in Bangkok last year, she had already hit the 55.20-second standard. But a faulty electronic timing system denied her recognition, leaving her qualification in limbo.

“Nakapanghihinayang sa SEA Games pero inisip ko na lang na challenge ito para sa akin para lalo ko pang pag-igihan,’’ said Rodriguez.

Team Philippines is still seeking for a medal at the ongoing continental U20 championships after Sep Placido (women’s 5000m race walk), Jecel Vivas (women’s 100m hurdles), Pi Wangkay (men’s 100m) and Alfredo Talplacido (men’s 400m) didn’t reach the podium.

Vivas is slated to compete in the 400m hurdles along with Espenilla in the javelin and Jerico Cadag in the 3000m steeplechase late Saturday.