Junior Archers pip Tiger Cubs in OT, bag Milcu bronze 

De La Salle Zobel (DLSZ) hung tough down the stretch to eke out a pulsating 93-90 overtime win over University of Santo Tomas and secure the bronze medal in the 15U division of the 2026 Milcu Sports Got Skills basketball tournament over the weekend at the Greenhills West Gym in San Juan City.

Mikko Noel sparked the offense while David Dizon took over in the extra period to lift the Junior Archers to the victory that is part of their preparation for Season 89 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines U16 junior high school boys’ event in August.

Noel erupted for 33 points on a red-hot 12-of-19 shooting from the field before fouling out in crucial stretch of regulation while Dizon stepped up, delivering eight out of the Junior Archers’ 11 points in the extra period to seal the win for head coach Hyram Bagatsing and his deputies in LA Revilla, David Webb and Thomas Torres.

Prior to facing the Tiger Cubs, the Junior Archers swept the seven-game eliminations before losing a heartbreaking 71-74 loss to San Beda University-Rizal in the semifinals on 12 April.

The Red Cubs, however, failed to win it all as they lost to San Beda-Alabang in the title match, 76-54.

Also helping send the Junior Archers to the podium of this prestigious age-group tourney were Alfonso Mercado and Andrei Francisco while Iggy de Lara and Enzo Montes provided some quality minutes and defensive muscles.