SPEEd honors veteran journalists in 10th anniversary outreach program

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Amid ongoing national concerns, uncertainty, and anxieties about the country’s future, the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors or SPEEd), continues its mission of bringing hope, joy, and positivity to members of the entertainment industry—many of whom are now senior citizens or no longer active in the field.

For its 10th year, the organization chose to share blessings, in partnership with various supporters, with 13 beneficiaries of the “Taking Care of Our Own, SPEEd Cares” initiative. The beneficiaries received financial and medical assistance.

According to SPEEd president Tessa Mauricio-Arriola, the initiative was intended to uplift former colleagues in entertainment journalism.

“This initiative aims to bring hope and inspiration to our colleagues in entertainment journalism amid growing public concern about the country’s future,” she said.

“As an organization, we believe it is important to care for friends and colleagues who helped shape the industry through their work as writers and editors,” she added.

She also noted that the beneficiaries were selected in recognition of their contributions to the Philippine television and film industry, as well as their role in helping local artists build their careers.

The outreach program, led by SPEEd officers and members, was held on May 30, 2026, at a restaurant in Quezon City.

SPEEd expressed its heartfelt gratitude to its partners who supported the initiative, including Unilab through Ms. Claire Papa; actress Heart Evangelista; Globe Telecom led by Ms. Yolly Crisanto; Rosbel Bunag of PLDT Home; Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo; GMA Network; Gigi Santiago-Lara, Vice President for Musical, Variety, Specials and Alternative Productions at GMA Network, Inc.; ABS-CBN; Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas; Wilson Flores of Kamuning Bakery; columnist Jun Lalin; singer Andrea Gutierrez and her mother Rowena Gutierrez; Pascual Laboratories through Ms. Marianne De Vera; Purple Hearts and Purple Hearts Foundation; and MCD Multi Media, Inc.

The annual outreach program is part of the group’s continuing charitable efforts, which have reached various communities since its founding.

To mark its first anniversary, SPEEd held an outreach activity at the Anawim Home for the Abandoned and Rejected Elderly in Barangay San Isidro, Rodriguez, Rizal.

In the following years, it extended assistance to communities in Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and Longos, Kalayaan, Laguna in 2025.

In 2024, the group visited Bethany House Sto. Niño Orphanage in Guiguinto, Bulacan, and Emmaus House of Apostolate in Malolos, Bulacan, where it provided support to 60 senior citizens.

SPEEd is a non-profit organization composed of editors from various newspapers and online platforms.