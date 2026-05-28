Philippine baseball resurgence gains momentum with PSC and BFA backing

Philippine baseball is stepping back into the spotlight with renewed vigor as the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA), and the Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) join forces to restore the sport’s historic home and chart a bold future for the game.

The milestone BFA Executive Committee Meeting headed by its president Jeffrey Koo Jr. recently in Manila marked the federation’s return to the Philippines 72 years after its founding in 1954 in Manila.

Hosted by PABA, the gathering brought together Asian baseball leaders, underscoring the country’s renewed momentum and commitment to strengthening ties across the region.

“The Philippines is a home to baseball. With the dynamic leadership of the new PABA and game‑changing support of PSC, things will get done sooner than later. This new PABA moves fast,” said PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio, emphasizing the collaborative spirit.

The iconic Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium (RMBS) is on track to reclaim its world‑class stature by October 2026, ahead of the Philippines’ hosting of the East Asia Baseball Cup in November.

BFA officials, led by CEO Richard Lin and Secretary‑General Hua‑Wei Lin, conducted a technical site inspection of the RMBS alongside PSC Commissioner Walter Torres, PSC Engineer Ed Clariza, and PABA Vice President Manny De Castro and PABA Secretary General Michael Asuncion.

International expertise was shared on field construction, dugout designs, spectator stands, and scoreboards, all while preserving the stadium’s historic character.

“We need our players to play more games and have more fields. The plan is to build four grassroots fields this year, four in 2027, and another four in 2028, spread across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,’’ said Asuncion on outlining a grassroots infrastructure campaign.

He said the PABA extended the warmest welcome to the BFA Family as a sign of its appreciation for giving the Philippines this opportunity.

According to Asuncion, women’s baseball is also gaining ground, with the Philippines securing a wild card slot for the Women’s Baseball World Cup this August and inclusion of women’s baseball in Batang Pinoy.

The presence of Ms. Hiroko Yamada at the BFA meeting highlighted the sport’s growing inclusivity.

“From our recent benchmarking with PSC, we identified the most practical infrastructure for the Philippines. Philippine baseball has a long way to go but is definitely moving forward,’’ said Asuncion.

The BFA expressed openness to provide training camps and technical support, while CTBC pledged USD 25,000 worth of equipment, matched by PSC’s purchase of another USD 25,000—totaling USD 50,000 for PABA programs.

Exceptional Filipino athletes identified during the 2025 Asian Championships and SEA Games are also being endorsed by PABA for potential professional tracks, signaling a new era of opportunity for local talent.

BFA Vice Presidents Chen Xu, Masatake Yamanaka were likewise present along with PABA president Rodolfo “Boy’’ Tingzon Jr., with their collective resolve clear that Philippine baseball is not just being revived, it is being reimagined for a new generation of athletes and fans.

Joining them were Chris Day of the BFA International Department, Technical Director Calvin Yeh, Administrative Director Yoyo Dai, and BFA executive Eason Wang. Also present during the banquet was PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston.

The May 24–25 meetings, including a welcome banquet at Solaire, showcased the strong cooperation among BFA, PSC, and PABA. Technical details and construction timelines were finalized to ensure RMBS’s rehabilitation by October, cementing the Philippines’ readiness to host international competitions.