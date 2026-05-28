Balikbayan shot dead in front of wife

BADOC, Ilocos Norte – A 56-year-old balikbayan, or returning Filipino, was shot dead by two men on a motorcycle while walking with his wife in Barangay Aring on Wednesday afternoon, May 27.

Badoc police chief Capt. Elison Pasamonte said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at a hospital. The victim’s wife was unharmed.

Recovered from the crime scene were three spent .45 caliber shell casings.

Police said they are pursuing several angles and persons of interest but declined to disclose further details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

The victim and his wife frequently visited the Philippines after retiring from their jobs in Hawaii. (Freddie Lazaro)