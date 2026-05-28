Batang San Miguel flexes might

Batang San Miguel essayed a pair of comeback wins against Batang Talk ‘N Text teams to win the 13U and 10U championships of the 2026 Batang PBA on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Batang Beermen repulsed the Batang Tropang 5G, 65-62, to emerge triumphant in the 13U division.

The younger Batang Beermen team, on the other hand, battled back from an 11-point deficit to start the fourth-quarter and beat the Batang Tropang 5G, 65-55, in 10U division.

Jaeden Laygo tallied 12 points while Katrina Corazon Equibal and Calvin McCoy Dela Rosa added 11 points apiece to lead Batang SMB’s balanced attack and frustrate Batang TNT’s Kyrian Nadera, who exploded for 30 points in the 13U contest.

In almost similar fashion, the Batang Beermen in the 10U division, needed a 24-3 finishing kick to turn back their opponents.

Simon Bailey Robles scored 24 points, Ivan Luke Hufano had 20 and Khalix Aiden Marohom added 19 for the Batang Beermen, who completed a tournament sweep of the 10U division.

The Batang SMB swept the elims and gained an outright passage in the finals, where the Batang TNT eventually advanced after a 65-48 knockout win against the Batang Rain or Shine.

The Batang Tropang 5G looked headed to a massive upset on the Batang Beermen by dictating the tempo right off the bat until losing steam when it mattered most.

The 15U finals between Batang Ginebra and Batang Converge and 11U championship betwewen Batang Magnolia and Batang NLEX were to be played at press time.

The Scores:

First Game (13U)

San Miguel 65 – Laygo 12, Equibal 11, Dela Rosa 11, Ramirez 9, Donato 8, Aribon 4, Angeles 4, Belosillo 2, Urbano 2, Marasigan 2, Padayhag 0, Halili 0, Dalupang 0.

Talk ‘N Text 62 – Jadera 30, Bagtas 6, Villanueva 5, Gaa 5, Yu 5, Cabuang 3, BUgayong 2, Santos 2, Agama 2, Jacinto 0, Cruz 0, Sanchez 0.

Quarterscores: 11-12, 27-30, 44-47, 65-62.

Second Game (10U)

San Miguel 65 – Robles 24, Hufano 20, Marohom 19, De Leon 2, Reyes 0, Flores 0, Estrada Travis Caleb 0, Estrada Trent Cody 0, Almazan 0, Lazaro 0, Bo 0.

Talk ‘N Text 55 – Miciano 30, Andres 11, Canilao 7, Del Monte 3, Villaluz 2, Nubla 2, Duncil 0, Sarmiento 0, San Buenaventura 0, Villaflor 0, Casenas 0.

Quarterscores: 20-12, 25-34, 41-52, 65-55.