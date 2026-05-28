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P162-M marijuana destroyed in Kalinga

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The marijuana plantation in Tinglayan, Kalinga. (Photo from Facebook)

TINGLAYAN, Kalinga – Police destroyed marijuana valued at ₱162 million during an eradication operation in Mount Whatong, Barangay Loccong, on Wednesday, May 27.

Supervised by Police Col. Ledon D. Monte, deputy regional director for operations of the Police Regional Office-Cordillera, authorities discovered 456,000 fully grown marijuana plants, 338,000 seedlings, and 477,500 grams of dried marijuana stalks with leaves and fruiting tops across eight plantations covering 52,000 square meters.

Police said drone surveillance helped locate the plantations hidden in the vast and rugged mountains. All marijuana was documented and then burned on-site.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the cultivators.

The operation was conducted under PRO-Cordillera’s “Oplan Revisit Everest 2.0” marijuana eradication campaign. (Freddie Lazaro)

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