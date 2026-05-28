PAGCOR launches 24/7 gambling addiction helpline

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) on Tuesday, May 26, launched a 24/7 helpline for Filipinos struggling with gambling addiction, aiming to address the growing social costs of gaming as platforms become more accessible nationwide.

The National Problem Gambling Helpline (NPGH) can be reached at (02) 8248-9568.

PAGCOR said it offers confidential counseling and crisis support for individuals experiencing gambling-related problems, including affected family members.

PAGCOR partnered with Seagulls Flock Organization Inc. (SFO), a group specializing in mental health services, addiction treatment, and behavioral wellness programs, to implement the project.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said the hotline reflects the agency’s effort to balance gaming revenues with public welfare.

“This National Problem Gambling Helpline that we are launching today reflects PAGCOR’s commitment to ensure that the gaming industry remains productive, well-governed, humane, and accountable,” Tengco said in a keynote speech delivered by Senior Vice President for Land-Based Operations Daniel Cecilio.

According to PAGCOR, gambling activities continue to expand nationwide through casinos, electronic gaming sites, and online betting applications.

Mental health advocates have long warned that easier access to gambling increases the risk of addiction, debt problems, and family conflict.

“PAGCOR is aware that for many, gaming is just a form of leisure and recreation,” Tengco said.

“But for some, what may start as entertainment can gradually lead to financial strain and ruin, emotional distress, damaged relationships, and isolation.”

Under the program, trained para-counselors and mental health professionals will provide immediate psychological support and referrals for treatment and rehabilitation.

The hotline will also handle crisis intervention and long-term case monitoring.

SFO chairperson Teresita Castillo said the hotline is the first 24/7 service in the country dedicated solely to gambling-related harm.

She expressed gratitude for the partnership with PAGCOR, noting that it bridges regulatory efforts with clinical, evidence-based interventions.

Before the launch, PAGCOR and SFO held a graduation ceremony for para-counselors who completed training in motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, and call handling.

At present, the hotline has 12 para-counselors working in three shifts daily, with plans to expand as demand grows.

The launch was attended by PAGCOR officials, SFO employees, gaming licensees, and Gaming Licensing and Development Department Assistant Vice President Ma. Vina Claudette Oca. (Martin Sadongdong)