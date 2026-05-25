Solomon, Pepito, Lamina banner PVL Draft pool

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Collegiate standouts Alyssa Solomon, Detdet Pepito and Niña Ytang headline a compact but talent-rich pool of applicants for the 2026 Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft set on June 3.

Solomon, the 6-foot-1 opposite spiker from National University, is projected to be the top overall pick among the 42 hopefuls after boasting of experience of playing in the Japan SV.League.

There, the UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP and multi-time champion posted 147 points built on 116 attacks, 27 blocks and four aces in the 30 matches she played for the Osaka Marvelous.

Pepito, for her part, is a two-time UAAP Best Libero and a University of Santo Tomas standout, while Ytang is a four-time UAAP Best Middle Blocker from University of the Philippines.

Also signing up for the draft are two-time UAAP Best Setter Lams Lamina of NU, UST offensive threats Jonna Perdido and Xyza Gula; UP’s Irah Jaboneta, Joan Monares, Heart Magsombol, and Jum Gayo; Far Eastern University’s Tin Ubaldo, Ann Asis, and Florize Papa; De La Salle’s Ela Raagas, Michelle Beterina, and Sophia Sindayen; University of the East trio of KC Cepada, Tin Ecalla, and Kayce Balingit; Adamson’s Barbie Jamili; and Ateneo’s playmaker Taks Fujimoto.

Jade Fuentes, meanwhile, stands as the lone Fil-foreign hopeful in the draft pool, bringing experience after suiting up for La Salle before continuing her career with California State University, Dominguez Hills in the US.

Not to be outdone, NCAA standouts are also looking to make their name in the pro ranks with Letran’s Lara Mae Silva, Natalie Estreller, and Julienne Castro; San Sebastian’s Katherine Santos, Christina Marasigan, and Kristine Dionisio; Jose Rizal University’s Marianne Alona and Gayle Batara ; Johna Dolorito, Jericha Lopez and Janeth Tulang of Lyceum; Grace Cabadin and Alyanna Ong of Mapua; Erin Navarro of San Beda; and Perpetual Help’s Fianne Ariola spicing up the cast.

The talent search extends well into the provinces with 5-foot-9 middle blocker Kirsty Destajo (University of Nueva Caceres-Sorsogon) and Cebuano ace blocker Angel Galinato (University of San Carlos) out to shock the big league.

Completing the are Jesska Sacay and Marjorie Orpilla from Immaculada Concepcion College, and Lyca Dela Peña representing the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.

The mandatory Draft Combine is scheduled from May 28 to 29 at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City. Applicants have until June 1 to withdraw their names from the draft pool.