Minority bloc shuts down Chiz comeback

The 11-member Senate Minority Bloc is not keen on supporting the possible return of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero as Senate president.

Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan admitted there were discussions, “but it was immediately shot down by the minority bloc.”

“There were intermediaries, but not Sen. Chiz himself. But immediately, it was no longer pursued because the solid 11 minority bloc did not find the proposition acceptable,” Pangilinan said in an interview with ANC.

The senator reiterated that the “Solid Bloc-11” is firmly behind Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as the next Senate leader.

That is why members of the minority bloc are doing their best to pursue the possibility of a new majority bloc forming in the next few months.

“There are several senators on our end doing back-channel talks,” he said. “I’m not part of those assigned from our group to explore a ‘win-win’—Win Gatchalian Senate presidency,” he pointed out.

Asked about the chances of their plan materializing, Pangilinan said, “One week is a long time. We’d like to finish this, fix the problem, and go back to work. That’s what we want to do as soon as possible, but unfortunately some of these things take time. It’s hard to say—it can be later, it can be next week. We’ll see.”

Pangilinan also said they are relying on public pressure on the Senate, which minority bloc members view as a positive development.

“I’ve never seen groups calling for the resignation of the Senate president. I’ve never seen that. That may make members of the majority think twice. Senators are sensitive to public opinion,” he stressed.

Senator Risa Hontiveros likewise assured that the minority bloc is solidly behind Gatchalian as Senate president.

“If Sen. Sherwin becomes Senate president, that would be good for the Senate. He’s a very serious legislator. He stays on the Senate floor even after plenary sessions are suspended. Whenever you hear him speak, he talks to his staff about work. And one of the things important to him is the dignity and reputation of the Senate,” Hontiveros said.

Nevertheless, she said the minority bloc remains at 11 members but is focused on reviving the integrity and reputation of the Senate, which she said was damaged by the recent leadership change, the shooting incident, and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s escape.

“For now, our number remains the same in the minority, yet we are focused on restoring the public’s positive perception of the Senate and continuing our legislative work, including investigating anomalies. In a few months, we will again work on the national budget, and of course, we are sworn in as senator-judges for the impeachment trial,” Hontiveros added. (Hannah Torregoza)