Eastern Visayas runner bags Palaro 1st gold – again

By ANGELO CAPARAS

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — Once again, Chrisia Mae Tajarros put athletics fans under her spell by winning the first gold in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa on Monday, May 25, at the Datu Lipus Makapandong–Governor Democrito O. Plaza Sports Complex.

With her remarkable stamina and speed, Tajarros did not only capture the meet’s first gold, she also bettered her previous record in the girls’ 3,000-meter after posting an impressive time of 10 minutes and 4.76 seconds.

The 14-year-old Eastern Visayas shattered the 10 minutes and 18.6 seconds she recorded in clinching the gold in last year’s Palaro in in Ilocos Norte.

However, it was not enough to break existing record of 10:03.4 record set by Meagay Niñura of the Davao Region during the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Legazpi, Albay, a mark she has long dreamed of surpassing.

She shared the limelight with Negros Island Region bet Marjen Iwayan who shattered the girls’ javelin throw with her 47.20m effort.

Other early gold winners were NIR’s Christine Rose Toquero (secondary girls’ javelin throw) and Prince Ortiz of the Ilocos Region (elem boys’ long jump).

Tajarros shared that she is now more confident after a year of hard training leading up to the competition.

“Confident lang po na kaya ko ‘to and nagtraining ako nang halos isang taon dahil once in a year lang itong palaro,” she added

The Grade-9 student also acknowledged the strong challenge posed by Angel Lumacang, who hails from the same region, and finished second in 10 minutes and 16.24 seconds.

Tajarros also expressed deep gratitude as she looked back on her elementary years, recalling how she once missed the chance to compete in the Palaro.

“Grateful pa rin po ako kasi sabi nga po be patient first kasi when the time is right, God and I will make it happen,” she added.

Tajarros also shared that she is 100% determined to defend her crown, driven by her dream of reaching the Olympics while she is still young.

The young runner is also eyeing a second gold medal as she vies in girls’ 1500-meter event on Thursday.