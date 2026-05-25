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40 entries slug it out at 2026 World Slasher Cup grand finals at Big Dome

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
World Slasher Cup (Pintakasi/WSC2)

A total of 40 entries are slugging it out in the grand finals of the second edition of the 2026 World Slasher Cup 2 9-Cock Invitational Derby at the historic Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hosted by Pintakasi of Champions, the 4-cock finale is being held at presstime with Rudy Penaridondo, Pep Goitia/Alvin Arañez/Jun Soriano, Rene Adao/Bayani Marco/Vernie Vlad Legaspi, Mayor Boyet Joson/RCA/Deil Joson/Beng Joson among the participants in the 80 matchups.

Other entries are Dicky Lim/ Darryl Lim, Guam, Abner Nicolas c/o Mayor J. Vico, Zaldy Dagdag, Nemencio Quimado/Nilo Magtibay/N. Lorenzo Tobiano, Pot Pot Tagokgok, Atty. Moises Villanueva/John Ventenilla, EF Sta. Maria/Manny Ocang/Mayor Jessie Viceo, Eric and Bonnel;

JSR/Chris Copas/Ariel Arieta, Capt. JQ De Castro/Rhona Estrada, Jimmy Junsay, Manny Pua/Doc Louis Montenegro, Rey De Leon, Paolo Malvar/Jojo Bacar, Paolo Malvar/Aldrin Benzon, and Toto Dela Peña.

Also favored are Tony Marfori, Engr. Emer Sumigad/Engr. Remy Medrano, Cong. Laurence Wacnang, Mayor Egay Capuchino, SL JR., Cong Sonny Lagon/J. Tupas, Atty. Edwin Abella/Vice Baldo Gener, Doc Belle Almojera, Eric Taganeli/Jonarie Fortaleza/Robert Santiago, Allan Temblador, Mike Romulo/Tonio Romulo, Art Atayde/Brown Bantilis/Manny Delleva, Patrick Villalon, NATNS/CJB/JEB, Poloy Aquino/Jun Durano, Mr. Bank, and Miguelito Mallory.

Fans who wish to witness the action live at the Smart Araneta Coliseum may get their tickets at Ticketnet or at www.worldslashercup.ph.

 

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