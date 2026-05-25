3 share limelight with Caritas in Building Hope PH-Japan golfest

The launching of the Building Hope Philippines-Japan Golf Tournament was a resounding success with Paul Martires, Benjamin Abalos IV and Cristel Seraphine sharing the limelight with the event’s main beneficiary – Caritas Manila.

While it was Caritas Manila which emerged the biggest winner, Martires took the bragging rights as the highest achiever in the event that gathered 93 Filipino and Japanese businessmen all united for one noble purpose – to build and nourish hope and create lasting impact for communities in need.

Defying the oppressive summer heat, Martires turned in a one-under-par 71 in a round highlighted by an eagle and four birdies to win the tournament’s low gross title at the Hallow Ridge Golf & Country Club in San Pedro, Laguna, on Friday, May 22.

An 8-handicapper, Abalos took the low net title after firing a 77 spiked by three birdies in the tournament graced by representatives of Caritas Manila whose dream of having a first-ever 3D printed facility would soon be realized.

The facility, which would allow Caritas Manila to reach more communities and extend more assistance, is expected to be completed by the Onocom Group this December

“More than golfing excellence, the tournament became a celebration of generosity, friendship, and shared advocacy,” said Albert Averilla of PROvidere Onocom

Seraphine, on the other hand, went home with the sweetest smile among female entries after claiming the Ladies Division title with a 76, 9 shots ahead of Andrea Abalos. Mhai Del Rosario settled for third in the event organized by Mary Joyce Escandor with an 86.

Other division winners were Apolonio Balbuena (Class A), Dimanche Sales (Class B) and Kenneth Clark Syquio, while Jazz Remula turned out to be luckiest after winniung the grand prize, a VESPA S125 during the lively prize giving ceremony.

“The true success of the tournament was never measured solely by scores, competition, or hole-in-one prizes. Hole-in-one prizes are simply added spice to the game — but the real victory lies in the lives that will be touched, the communities that will benefit, and the hope that continues to grow through this collective effort,” said Roland Matus, general manager of Onocom.

Armed with a 15-handicap, Apolonio won the Class A title after shooting an 85, beating Gilbert Rabago and Hiroki Imafuku via the countback, while Sales, a 23-handicapper, edged out Masaki Kito for Class B crown after submitting a 93. Mark Yi wound up third.

In another tight contest, Syquio, a 27-handicapper, bagged the Class C title after edging Ron Tulod via the countback. Christopher Go finished third.