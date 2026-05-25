Galeries Tower secures No. 1 pick in 2026 PVL Draft

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Galeries Tower hit the jackpot after securing the coveted No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Premier Volleyball League Draft Lottery held Friday night, May 25, at Cignal’s Reliance in Mandaluyong.

Mika Reyes of PLDT drew the lucky ball for the Highrisers, who entered the lottery carrying the second-best odds at 30 percent, behind only the Capital1 Solar Spikers at 40 percent.

With the top selection in hand, the Highrisers are now poised to land consensus top prospect Alyssa Solomon, the explosive opposite hitter and former Alas Pilipinas standout who is coming off a year-long stint in Japan.

“Super happy ako kasi alam mo ’yon, kami ’yung nabigyan ng chance na pumili na una sa draft pick,” said last year’s second overall pick Jean Asis, who represented the team.

“Kasi iba yung feeling na kayo yung nauuna eh kasi may choice talaga kayo. Yun, happy ako for the team,” she added.

Capital1 ended up with the second pick, followed by Choco Mucho at No. 3 and ZUS Coffee at No. 4.

PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo and Games and Amusements Board chairman Atty. Manuel S. Plaza III supervised the lottery.

A total of 42 prospects are set to take part in the Draft Combine from May 28 to 29 at the Gameville Ballpark in Mandaluyong City.

Headlining the applicants are Solomon, Niña Ytang, Detdet Pepito, Lams Lamina, and Tin Ubaldo.

“I’m happy to know that every year, our first pick changes. With the new players that entered at the last minute, I’m excited for the teams this year,” said Malonzo.