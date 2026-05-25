Sports

Apple David urges public to respect decision over rumored romance with Chad Gammad

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
(Apple David Facebook post)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

PBA courtside reporter Apple David set the record straight as she fired back at her critics following the revelation of her rumored relationship with 18-year-old basketball player Chad Gammad.

Going live on TikTok Monday, May 25, the 34-year-old David addressed the issue surrounding her alleged romantic affair with Gammad, a 6-foot guard playing for the Letran Knights.

“Masama bang bigyan ng chance ‘yong nag-click, anong gagawin ko? Nag-click eh, what am I supposed to do?” David stressed.

David urged the public to respect their decision, stressing that both of them are happy and that their families are fully aware and supportive of their relationship.

“Sobrang hirap bang rumespeto ng desisyon ng ibang tao? We’re happy [and] supportive ang families namin,” said David. “Pangit lang na we’re happy ta’s sinisira niyo ang happiness namin.”

Gammad, a Filipino-Canadian, hasn’t posted or responded yet on his social media account regarding the matter.

“Sa buhay ba natin, lagi tayong nakakapili? Paano ‘yong mga bagay na biglaang dumating na lang na sitwasyon tapos sometimes, you just can’t explain it. I cannot explain it,” said David.

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