Palaro fires off in Agusan del Sur

By CHRISTIAN SALVAÑA

PROSPERIDAD, Agusan del Sur — The 66th Palarong Pambansa fires off on Monday, May 25 with the country’s finest young athletes immediately plunging into action at the Datu Lipus Mapandong Gov D.P Plaza Sports Complex here.

All eyes should be on the defending champion National Capital Region as it guns for a 19th straight overall crown in what could be the biggest Palaro in history with over 13,000 delegates, including student athletes, coaches and staff, expected to participate.

The Big City bets, however, are expected to face stiff challenge from the rest of the field with other regions eyeing good starts as the medal-rich athletics opens the week-long competition beginning with the secondary girls’ 3,000-meter run finals and long jump events.

Also lined up at sunrise are the javelin throw and shot put events, signaling the start of the medal race in the country’s premier scholastic sporting showcase.

NCR dominated last year’s edition in Laoag, Ilocos Norte with 117 gold, 70 silver and 50 bronze medals, highlighted by seven-gold performances from swimmers Titus Raphael Sia and Sophia Rose Garra.

CALABARZON (47-68-66) and Western Visayas (44-54-58) completed the overall podium.

Host Agusan del Sur braces for a historic staging of the annual meet, welcoming over 10,000 student-athletes from the country’s 18 regions along with delegations from the National Academy of Sports and Philippine Schools Overseas.

Among the major additions this year is weightlifting, which officially debuts as a regular medal sport after serving as a demonstration event in the previous edition.

Football for secondary girls and futsal for elementary girls will also make their medal-event debuts, while karate, kickboxing and soft tennis are set as demonstration sports.

Muay thai and select Para Games events, including sitting volleyball and table tennis, will be featured as exhibition events.