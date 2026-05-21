Vintage Bustamante flashes brilliance anew, rules US tourney

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Vintage Francisco “Django” Bustamante added another feather to his already shimmering cap after conquering the 2026 Buffalo’s Pro Classic 1 Ball One Pocket Division in Jefferson, Louisiana on Wednesday, May 20.

Cool and calculating, the 62-year-old Bustamante flashed his brilliance to humble much younger rival in hometown bet Evan Lunda in the final, 4-0.

With the title win, the former Asian Games gold medalist and one-time world champion pocketed the winner’s purse of $3,700 (roughly P228,025).

But advancing to the final was not easy, though.

Bustamante had to dig deep into his bag of tricks before outlasting Dutch Alex Lely, 4-3, in the semis and American Josh Roberts, 4-2 in the quarters.

His other victims were crowd favorites Mike Delawder (4-3) and Bobby Emmons (4-3).

Other big names who took part in the event were Americans Fedor Gorst, Tony Choham, Billy Thorpe, and Skyler Woodward and Filipinos Roland Garcia and Roberto Gomez.