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Vintage Bustamante flashes brilliance anew, rules US tourney

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Finalists Django Bustamante, left, and American Evan Lunda (Buffalo’s Pro Classic/77.Billiards)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Vintage Francisco “Django” Bustamante added another feather to his already shimmering cap after conquering the 2026 Buffalo’s Pro Classic 1 Ball One Pocket Division in Jefferson, Louisiana on Wednesday, May 20.

Cool and calculating, the 62-year-old Bustamante flashed his brilliance to humble much younger rival in hometown bet Evan Lunda in the final, 4-0.

With the title win, the former Asian Games gold medalist and one-time world champion pocketed the winner’s purse of $3,700 (roughly P228,025).

But advancing to the final was not easy, though.

Bustamante had to dig deep into his bag of tricks before outlasting Dutch Alex Lely, 4-3, in the semis and American Josh Roberts, 4-2 in the quarters.

His other victims were crowd favorites Mike Delawder (4-3) and Bobby Emmons (4-3).

Other big names who took part in the event were Americans Fedor Gorst, Tony Choham, Billy Thorpe, and Skyler Woodward and Filipinos Roland Garcia and Roberto Gomez.

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