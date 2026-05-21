Mayor Isko vows better healthcare with upgraded Pamana Health Center

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso today announced the start of renovations at the Pamana Health Center in Sta. Mesa, underscoring the city government’s commitment to improving healthcare services and prolonging the lives of Manileños.

Located along Damka Street, the upgraded facility will provide faster and more efficient medical services to residents of Sta. Mesa and neighboring communities.

The project forms part of the city’s Minimum Basic Needs (MBN) program, which prioritizes the rehabilitation and modernization of health centers across Manila.

Mayor Domagoso emphasized that strengthening primary healthcare facilities is essential to decongesting hospitals by addressing cases that can be managed at the community level.

“These efforts reflect our vision of a healthier Manila,” Domagoso said. “Dito sa Maynila, pahabaan ng buhay! Hangga’t nandirito ako, pipilitin kong maiparamdam sa inyo ang pagmamahal ng Lungsod ng Maynila.”

The city’s initiative also aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for local government units (LGUs) to enhance public awareness and implementation of government healthcare programs.

Mayor Domagoso assured residents that sustained improvements in healthcare services remain a top priority of the city government. (Diann Calucin)