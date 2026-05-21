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Senate eyes July 6 start of VP Sara’s impeachment trial

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
Vice President Sara Duterte (Photo from OVP)

The Senate is preparing to open the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte on July 6, Senator Erwin Tulfo confirmed Thursday, May 21.

Tulfo said the schedule was agreed upon following an all-member caucus on May 20, with Duterte’s camp given ten days to respond to the complaint and the prosecution panel allotted five days to reply.

Pre-trial proceedings, including the marking of evidence and submission of witness statements, will follow before the formal trial begins.

The Office of the Vice President acknowledged receipt of the summons at 10:40 a.m. on May 20.

Tulfo added that senators are ready to adjust their legislative calendar, holding regular sessions in the mornings and impeachment hearings in the afternoons, with proceedings expected to extend late into the evening.

He noted that the Senate may also convene earlier than scheduled from its break to immediately begin the trial, dedicating up to three days a week for impeachment hearings alongside legislative work. (Dhel Nazario)

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