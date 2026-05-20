UP tames NU as San Beda, EAC secure first Filoil Preseason wins

Games Wednesday

11 a.m. – LPU vs. Arellano

1 p.m. – Letran vs. Benilde

3 p.m. – Perpetual vs. JRU

5 p.m. – La Salle vs. UST

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines took early leadership in the UAAP Group of the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup presented by ABC Tile Adhesive after holding off National University, 76-67, Tuesday at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

Rey Remogat anchored the Fighting Maroons’ late surge, setting up his teammates as State U fired eight unanswered points to make it a 76-63 affair with 1:37 to play.

He finished with eight points, 11 assists, two rebounds, and two steals as UP goes up to 2-0 in the premier preseason league which has Hanes, Buffalo’s Wings N Things, Wallem, BDO, Akari, Smart, Molten, Reyes Barbecue, Nature’s Spring, Tela.com Athletics, Brothers Burger, and Don Benito’s as sponsors.

“Laging ko rin sinasabi sa kanila na mas madali kami mananalo if we play as a team talaga,” Remogat said. “So nakita naman dito sa laro na kung gagalaw lang kami naman sa team, mahirap kami basahin.”

Veejay Pre continued to lord over the Fighting Maroons with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, Francis Nnoruka added 10 points and four boards, and Jacob Bayla also nabbed nine points including the crucial three that put the Bulldogs away late.

NU (1-1) leaned on Reinhard Jumamoy’s 20 points, as PJ Palacielo and Tebol Garcia scored 10 each in a foiled fightback after staring at an early 21-2 deficit.

Jimmy Reyes, meanwhile, sparked San Beda’s fourth quarter pullaway to claim the 75-67 victory over San Sebastian.

The sophomore guard rose to the occasion and fired 11 of his 17 points in the final canto, on top of seven assists, as the Red Lions turned a close 53-52 lead to a 63-52 advantage with 7:06 to play.

“We’re missing yung mga teammates nila yet slowly but surely, hopefully we get our chemistry together,” said coach Yuri Escueta as San Beda played its first game sans lead playmaker Nygel Gonzales.

Aldous Torculas made quite the introduction as well, logging 17 points and five boards in his first foray for the red-and-white.

Ralph Gabat and Neil Castor tried to hold the fort down for San Sebastian, combining for 31 points in the narrow loss as the Golden Stags remained in search of their first Filoil win in two years.

Wilmar Oftana also willed Emilio Aguinaldo College to a 91-78 overtime victory over Arellano University.

The senior forward took over in the extra period, scoring four of his 19 points to go with eight assists for their first victory in the preseason tilt.

Kyle Ochavo also set the tone for the Generals, dishing out a game-high 12 assists that went with his two points and four rebounds.

“At least mapagaaralan namin what we need to work on especially during crucial games,” said coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Jacob Shanoda also had 15 points and seven boards, as Jude Bagay got 11 for EAC.

Rookie John Ray Ladica stood out in his seniors debut for Arellano with 20 points and seven rebounds, while their star guard T-Mc Ongotan chipped in 14 points.

The Scores:

First Game:

EAC 91 – Oftana 19, Shanoda 15, Raymundo M. 13, Nunag 12, Bagay 11, Castillo 8, Postanes 5, Coronel 4, Bonus 2, Ochavo 2, H. Raymundo 0, Sealey 0, Lanceta 0.

ARELLANO 88 – Ladica 20, Ongotan 14, Borromeo 13, Geronimo 8, Valencia 8, Abiera 8, Hernal 5, Manansala 4, Langit 3, Libang 3, Perez 2, Camay 0, Vinoya 0, Buenaventura 0, Flores 0, Barraca 0.

Quarters: 25-25, 51-55, 70-72, 81-81, 91-88.

Second Game:

SAN BEDA 75 – Reyes 17, Torculas 16, Estacio 10, Ri. Calimag 7, Dabao 7, Songcuya 5, Culdora 5, Jalbuena 4, Lina 2, Mina 2.

SAN SEBASTIAN 67 – Gabat 17, Castor 14, Alforque 10, Ynot 7, Muktimar 5, Barroga 5, Cuya 3, Bacani 2, Suico 2, Velasco 2, Acosta 0, Gomez de Liaño 0, Ricio 0, Kitane 0, Magcale 0, Salvo 0.

Quarters: 16-11, 31-30, 53-52, 75-67.

Third Game:

UP 76 – Pre 17, Stevens 14, Nnoruka 10, Bayla 9, Remogat 8, Maga 6, Briones 5, Palanca 3, Poyos 2, Dimaculangan 2, Payosing 0, Yniguez 0, Alter 0, Coronel 0, Ogana 0, Franco 0.

NU 67 – Jumamoy 20, Palacielo 10, Garcia 10, Francisco 5, Padrones 5, Figueroa 5, Alfanta 4, Laconsay 2, Diassana 2, Locsin 2, Reyes 2, Cartel 0, Perciano 0, Serrano 0, Miranda 0, Navarro 0.

Quarters: 29-17, 45-38, 57-49, 76-67.