San Miguel too much for TNT in Batang PBA

Batang San Miguel scored a 79-52 trashing of Batang Talk ‘N Text in the 10-Under division in the 2026 Batang PBA on Tuesday at the Victoria Sports Complex in Quezon City.

Ivan Luke Hufano and Khalix Aiden Marohom tallied with 26 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the way for the Batang Beermen and spoil the 37-point eruption of Lucas Gabriel Miciano for the Batang Tropang 5G.

SMB shoots for a finals berth in the three-team division when it takes on Batang Rain or Shine on Friday.

Simon Bailey Robles scored 11 points and Nathan Louie De Leon added eight for the Tropang 5G.

The Batang Beermen trailed 13-17 after the first quarter but turned things round with a 26-5 explosion in the second period to seize the lead for good.

In the 15U division, Adrian De Guzman, Mihangel Philrick Morre and Mark Vincent Patungan scored 15 points each as the Batang Meralco turned back Batang Pureblends, 71-63.

The Batang Bolts, were behind at 17-24 after one quarter but dictated the tempo in the three quarters to take the win.

Batang Meralco tied early leader Batang Ginebra in the four-team 15-U division. The Batang Gin Kings opened its campaign with a 72-68 win over the Batang Converge FiberXers last Saturday.

Aside from 10U and 15U, the Batang PBA is also staging 11U and 13U divisions this year as well as 3×3 for eight-year-old kids and below in a bid to provide more platforms and exposure for young aspirants who could be the future of Philippine basketball.

The Scores:

First Game (10U)

San Miguel 79 – Hufano 26, Marohom 20, Robles 11, De Leon 8, Flores 6, Estrada Trent Cody 6, Estrada Travis Caleb 4, Almazan 2, Bo 2, Lazaro 0, Reyes 0.

TNT 52 – Miciano 37, Andres 6, Villaluz 4, Canilao 3, Villaflor 2, Sarmiento 0, Duncil 0, San Buenaventura 0, Nubla 0, Caenas 0, Del Monte 0.

Quarterscores: 17-13, 39-22, 56-39, 79-52.

Second Game (15U)

Meralco 71 – De Guzman Adrian 15, Morre 15, Patungan 15, De Guzman Ethan Ray 6, Sta. Ana 6, De Vera 4, Yao 4, Zamora 3, Marino 0, Evangelio 0, Morales 0, Castaloni 0.

Pureblends 63 – Collier 19, Manalang 13, Orate 6, Reyes Ron Jacob 6, Valencia 5, Redona 5, Cayabyab 5, Kadir 2, Macalindong 2, Calub 0, Reyes Jaden Matthew 0, Oreta 0, Pazcoguin 0.

Quarterscores: 17-24, 29-27, 47-45, 71-63.