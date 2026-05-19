Jorge siblings drop feel-good track ‘Perfect Summer’

Sibling music acts are nothing new in the global music scene, with family bands and brother-sister collaborations proving successful both locally and abroad.

From international acts like the Jackson 5 to the Jonas Brothers, the chemistry of blood ties often translates into a unique musical synergy.

Joining that tradition are the Jorge siblings—Gello, Neo, Mca, Evo, and Kryzl—who have officially released their newest single, “Perfect Summer.”

The upbeat track celebrates sunshine, travel, and the carefree energy of the season, positioning itself as a potential summer anthem for vacations, road trips, and beach getaways.

According to the group, the project was a collaborative effort rooted in support for their youngest family member, Kryzl, who has already released eight original songs as a solo artist.

For Kryzl, the song carries a deeply personal touch.

“I’m happy that they agreed because summer, for me, is about having fun with them,” she shared, adding that the track reflects her most cherished memories with her siblings.

She also revealed that “Perfect Summer,” like her previous releases, draws from personal emotions and experiences.

“It reflects my innermost thoughts. With ‘Perfect Summer,’ I was trying to capture the best summer memories I share with my family,” she said.

In line with the release, the Jorge siblings launched an online challenge encouraging fans to use the song in their own summer adventures. Participants can join by featuring “Perfect Summer” in their vacation videos or by taking part in a dance challenge posted on their official social media pages.

Winners stand a chance to receive Purple Hearts mini luggages and other merchandise.

In line with the single’s rollout, the siblings also unveiled a billboard along Commonwealth Avenue in Diliman, adding a visual push to promote both the track and their lifestyle brand, Purple Hearts.

The group further revealed that special performances and charity-driven activities are being prepared in celebration of Kryzl’s upcoming 10th birthday this July.

“Perfect Summer” is now available across major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, as well as on the group’s official social media channels.