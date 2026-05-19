Andrea Brillantes: ‘Hindi po ako boy crazy!’

Actress Andrea Brillantes has firmly denied public perceptions that she is “boy crazy” or deliberately flaunting her sexuality through her bikini photos and bold social media posts.

In her candid interview with broadcaster Karen Davila on YouTube, the young actress stressed that she is comfortable being single and does not depend on romantic relationships for happiness.

She revealed that she has been single for nearly two years following her breakup with basketball player Ricci Rivero, and spent a significant period focusing on herself.

“Almost two years po akong walang boyfriend after him… and one year po akong single na talagang wala akong kinakausap at all,” she shared. “Hindi po ako boy crazy, I can live without them!”

Andrea also addressed speculation surrounding her dating history, saying that only one of her relationships was truly public, while another was revealed due to circumstances she did not originally intend to disclose.

On the topic of her more mature image—particularly her bikini and sexy calendar photos, Andrea emphasized that her choices were not meant to send a message or provoke reactions.

“Kapag ang babae gusto lang magpa-sexy ang dami nilang sinasabi. Wala po akong tinry i-prove… I just did it simply because I can and I want to,” she said.

She added that embracing her body is part of self-expression and confidence, noting that she is aware of how life naturally changes a person’s physique over time.

“Magbikini ka nang magbikini… you’re only young once,” she explained.

Despite criticism, Andrea maintained that her decisions come from personal freedom rather than pressure or validation from others.

She also clarified that she is currently in a “normal relationship,” stressing that she is not actively seeking attention or romance.

“Hindi po ako ang lumalapit o naghahanap,” she said.