Chinese arrested for posing as Manila City Hall employee

Manila City Administrator Atty. Eduardo “Wardee” Quintos XIV clarified on Tuesday, May 19, that a Chinese national arrested for misrepresentation and use of fake Philippine documents had no connection to the current Manila administration.

The suspect, identified as Peter B. Zhuang, was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration on March 30, 2026, for allegedly impersonating a city hall employee and presenting fraudulent identification papers.

Quintos stressed that Zhuang was “not, in any capacity whatsoever,” linked to the administration of Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso.

He added that any identification card, certification, or document purportedly issued in Zhuang’s favor was done without the authority or knowledge of the present administration.

The city administrator underscored that the Manila government will not tolerate “any form of misrepresentation” or unauthorized use of the names and offices of city officials.

He also emphasized the administration’s commitment to protecting national security and upholding the Constitution.

The Bureau of Immigration earlier announced Zhuang’s arrest for alleged misrepresentation and use of fraudulent Philippine documents. (Diann Calucin)