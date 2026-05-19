Boy, 6, drowns in Samar resort pool

A six‑year‑old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Barangay Parina, Jiabong, Samar, on Monday, May 18.

The victim was identified as “Kiel.” Police said his family was busy carrying their belongings at the resort when he asked permission from his brother, “Athan,” to swim in the pool.

Athan later noticed someone struggling in the water.

He immediately pulled the person out and discovered it was his younger brother.

The child was rushed to the Jiabong Rural Health Unit, where he was declared dead. (Marie Tonette-Marticio)