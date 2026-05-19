Basketball aspirants gain edge through online course; more sports to follow

By MARK REY MONTEJO

In line with the continuous advancement of technology, a free online module is now being offered to aspiring individuals who want to learn more about sports through scientific and technical approaches.

MILO unveiled its second version of HOME COURT, which aims to step-by-step teach the youngsters the basics of the country’s most popular sport, basketball in partnership with Best Center Sports Inc., and it also looks forward to extending their reach in other disciplines for no cost as well.

“Going back on how we want to address the lack of access to sports sa mga Filipino kids natin, parents signed up their kids sa mga sports clinic, additional investment din siya,” said MILO Sports head Carlo Sampan.

“That’s why the good thing of MILO Home Court it’s free, it is accessible, you can pause, play, repeat, and learn from it,” Sampan added in Tuesday’s Forum presented by San Miguel Corporation, PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

It features 12 structured video courses focusing on different areas of basketball, including proper warm-up and cool-down routines, shooting form, passing, stationary dribbling, basic court movements, and ball rotations, among others, with professional coaches providing expert guidance throughout the program.

“The No. 1 barrier right now is really the access to sports, we want kids to go into sports not only physically but also digitally,” said MILO Philippines brand manager Hans Chua. “The way we designed the program… We want to really show here the fundamentals, every basketball player needs to have to become better in the sport.”

The program seeks to instill to the children the importance of fundamentals and techniques, also the values – grit , discipline, and teamwork – needed to excel on and off the court.

“It really is designed to address one barrier to access to sports. We really know and we believe we move to the times, kasi everything is digital, kaya we designed the MILO Home Court,” said Sampan. “Gusto nating ma-capture ‘yong love ng Filipinos for basketball and kanila use sa mga digital or mobile phones.”

Apart from imparting the fundamentals in the hardcourt, Sampan and Co. are eyeing to add volleyball next year. They are currently working on measures that make sure kids will be safe during the sessions, particularly the other sports which will be offered in the future.

Started its maiden installment during pandemic, Home Court is part of MILO Umbrella Programs which gears towards boosting the local grassroots in several National Sports Associations, in collaboration with public agencies, and Local Government Units.